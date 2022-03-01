Serbian companies have great potential to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands, minister says

Serbian companies have great potential to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands, minister says

Serbian companies have great potential to participate in the reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, said at the event dedicated to the Statehood Day of the Republic of Serbia, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

"Active restoration works on the liberated territories are underway. I believe that companies from Serbia also have great potential to participate in these projects. This issue was also discussed during the business forum, during which Serbian companies showed great interest in these projects," he said.

The minister noted the successful development of relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan.

"Our relations are based on mutual respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders. The two countries support each other in international organizations. One vivid example is the holding of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. This once again demonstrated Serbia's commitment to the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement. Mutual visits are intense," Babayev said.

According to him, the free economic zones of Serbia and Azerbaijan create great opportunities for trade.

The minister also noted that new agreements will be signed between the two countries.





News.Az