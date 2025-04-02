Serbian president starts talks on forming new government

+ ↺ − 16 px

After Prime Minister Milos Vucevic's resignation in March, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic began consultations on forming a new government on April 2.

The resignation of the prime minister and effective fall of the government followed months of anti-government protests after a deadly infrastructure collapse in Novi Sad, northern Serbia, late last year, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a statement, Vucic confirmed that he had sent letters to all party leaders and parliamentary groups in the Serbian parliament, inviting them to participate in the talks. Five or six parties have expressed interest, and the president expects consultations to conclude by April 4.

“After the conversation, I expect the largest parliamentary group – the [Serbian Progressive Party] SNS – to inform me whether they want to form a government or call for new elections,” Vucic said. “What is certain is that there is no mood in that party for any kind of transitional government,” he added, as quoted in Politika.

With the deadline for forming a new government set for April 18, uncertainty looms over whether Vucic will call a snap election. His decision could depend on the size of ongoing public protests, which have been driven by anger over government corruption and mismanagement in the wake of the November 1 collapse of a train station roof in Novi Sad.

Elections or not?

There is growing speculation that Serbia could be heading to the polls, a tactic that Vucic has previously used to strengthen his political control. This time, however, the risks are somewhat greater.

Public anger has reached new heights in the wake of the Novi Sad disaster, with months of protests culminating in the largest demonstration in the country’s history. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets, demanding transparency, accountability and an end to government corruption.

Despite efforts by Vucic’s administration to quell the unrest, including the dismissal of key officials and the arrest of those implicated in the Novi Sad incident, the protests have continued. Demonstrators have made it clear that they are not just protesting the disaster itself, but also the broader issues related to corruption and cronyism in government.

On the other hand, Vucic may be counting on the protests losing momentum. At some point the protests will run their course. Vucic may believe he can get away with forming a new government without consulting the electorate. Others say that risks giving the impression of another cynical fix.

