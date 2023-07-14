Series of events held to commemorate Tovuz battles anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the instruction of Azerbaijan’s defense minister, a series of events on the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of the Tovuz battles were held in the Army Corps, formations, military units, and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

As part of the events, officials of the Defense Ministry, the regional executive powers, Shehid families, ghazis, servicemen, war participants, as well as public and media representatives visited the Alleys of Shehids and honored the memory of the sons of the Motherland, who became Shehids in the Tovuz battles and the battles for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Classes on socio-political training, round tables and conferences were organized, as well as documentary and feature films were demonstrated in the military units.

The servicemen also met with family members and relatives of Shehids (Martyrs) and enquired about their concerns.

