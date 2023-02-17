Service and combat activities of units in liberated Azerbaijani territories inspected: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the measures implemented in the field of improving the social and living conditions of military personnel, as well as increasing the combat readiness of the units, are being continued, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry inspected the service and combat activities of the military units stationed in the liberated territories.

Minister Hasanov visited the combat positions and heard reports on the operational situation. It was noted that all the activities of the opposing side are continuously observed in positions equipped with modern technical equipment.

The minister met with the military personnel and highly appreciated their combat spirit and moral-psychological training. He set specific tasks to command staff regarding the better organization and conduct of combat duty, increasing the vigilance of personnel.

Then Hasanov talked to military personnel at the tea table and inquired about their concerns.

The ministry’s leadership later visited the next military unit and got acquainted with the created conditions.

It was noted that thanks to the attention and care of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the necessary infrastructure was created to maintain the combat capability of the military units at a high level.

After getting acquainted with the conditions created in the military unit, Minister Hasanov had lunch together with military personnel.

In the end, according to the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the minister gave relevant instructions to the authorized persons in the field of maintaining the combat readiness of military personnel at a high level, as well as further improving social and living conditions.

News.Az