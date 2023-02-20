Seven more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass freely along Lachin-Khankendi road

Seven more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass freely along Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance, News.Az reports.

The protesters on Monday made it possible for 5 trucks and 2 passenger cars of the Russian peacekeepers moving towards Khankandi to pass through the protest area.

This once again shows that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 71st straight day.

News.Az