Seven-year-old girl killed, several injured in Croatia school knife attack

A seven-year-old girl was killed, and several other children were injured when a knife-wielding assailant attacked a teacher and students at Precko Elementary School in the capital, Zagreb, on Friday.

The attack took place at Precko Elementary School in the Precko neighborhood of the capital, Zagreb, News.Az reports, citing foreign media Croatian state broadcaster Hina reported hat seven injured people are in hospital, including the five children and two injured teachers."The attacker is in police custody and the injured are receiving medical attention," Zagreb police said.Minister Hristic said the attacker was over 18, while some media reported he was 19."We are shocked, as is the entire Croatian public, with the horrible tragedy at the primary school," Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at the start of a government session.

