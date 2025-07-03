Seventh Azerbaijani detained in Russia's Yekaterinburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Leninsky District Court in Russia's Yekaterinburg has approved the investigation’s request and imposed a detention measure on Kamal Safarov, the seventh individual charged in the case involving members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

According to the court’s press service, the detention order for Safarov will remain in effect until July 19, 2025, News.Az reports, citing local media.

