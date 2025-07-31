Several injured as fairground ride snaps and crashes in Saudi Arabia

At least 23 people were injured when a fairground attraction in Saudi Arabia malfunctioned mid-ride, causing the entire carousel to snap and plunge to the ground, according to reports on Thursday.

Footage circulating online showed the 360 Degrees ride breaking in half, with the circular carousel crashing down from a height of several metres, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV channel reported 23 people were injured, four seriously, in the accident on Wednesday.

The amusement park in Taif, south-west Saudi Arabia, has been closed and an investigation is under way, Al Arabiya said.

Saudi Arabia has been building a number of leisure and entertainment attractions as the long-cloistered country seeks to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

Among its so-called giga-projects is Qiddiya near Riyadh, billed as an "entertainment city" of theme parks and a racetrack for motorsports.

