Several injured in Athens shootings; suspect at large

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A gunman opened fire at a social security office and later at a courthouse in central Athens on Tuesday, injuring several people, Greek authorities said, News.Az reports, citing AP.

A police operation was launched to locate the suspect, who was reportedly an 89-year-old man.

Police said the suspect, armed with a shotgun, first opened fire at a social security office in the centre of the Greek capital, injuring an employee.

Police officers who arrived at the scene provided assistance to the wounded man, but the attacker managed to flee.

The same individual is also suspected of later opening fire on the ground floor of a court building in Athens, where several people were wounded, according to police. Authorities added that the shotgun used in the attacks was later recovered.

Footage broadcast by state-run ERT News showed ambulance crews transporting at least three people from the courthouse to waiting ambulances.

The motive for the attacks remains unclear. ERT reported that the gunman allegedly threw envelopes containing documents onto the floor after the courthouse shooting, stating that these were the reasons for his actions.

Gun violence is relatively rare in Greece, where firearm ownership is permitted but strictly regulated.

News.Az