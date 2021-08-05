Several military facilities of Land Forces Command commissioned (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, activities on the creation of military infrastructure that meets modern standards and organization of the troops’ service are being continued within the framework of reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army.

In order to execute the corresponding order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the establishment of the Land Forces Command, the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited several recently commissioned military command facilities.

First, flowers were laid at the monument to the national leader of the Azerbaijan people Heydar Aliyev erected on the territory of the military unit, and his memory was honored.

The Minister of Defense inspected the headquarters building of the Land Forces Command. It was reported that there are points at the headquarters for automated control systems of military operations and troops in the conditions of modern combined-arms battle. The headquarters is also provided with classrooms and office premises.

Then the Minister of Defense got acquainted with the conditions created in the administrative buildings of the Command's departments, as well as in soldiers' barracks and shooting range.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov gave relevant instructions in regard to the further improvement of the social and living and service conditions of the military units’ personnel.

News.Az

News.Az