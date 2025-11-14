Severe storm threatens Gaza’s fragile tents, putting hundreds of thousands at risk

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful storm system bringing rain, cold air, and strong winds hit the Gaza Strip early Friday, raising fears of flooding and tent collapses among the hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians living in makeshift shelters.

The Palestinian Meteorological Department said the enclave is under a low-pressure system accompanied by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The conditions are especially dangerous for families living in worn-out tents that have already endured two years of winter storms and continuous bombardment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Gaza Civil Defense issued urgent safety warnings, urging displaced residents to secure their tents, build sand barriers to stop seawater from entering coastal camps, and keep away from bomb-damaged buildings that could collapse under heavy rain.

Authorities also cautioned against lighting fires inside tents, warning of deadly fire hazards, and called on residents to dig drainage channels between shelters to reduce flooding.

Displaced families fear a repeat of previous winters, when storms tore through their shelters and soaked their limited belongings. According to Gaza’s media office, 93% of all displacement tents are now unfit for habitation—125,000 out of 135,000—due to weather damage and Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, more than 900,000 displaced Gazans face the risk of flooding as the storm intensifies. Local officials say alternatives remain scarce because Israel continues restricting the entry of humanitarian aid, including tents and mobile homes, despite last month’s ceasefire agreement.

Phase one of the ceasefire—based on U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan—calls for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and outlines the rebuilding of Gaza under a new governing structure without Hamas.

Israel’s military campaign has killed over 69,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, most of them women and children.

News.Az