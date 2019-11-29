Yandex metrika counter

Shahmar Movsumov appointed as assistant to Azerbaijani president

Shahmar Movsumov appointed as assistant to Azerbaijani president

Shahmar Movsumov has been appointed to the post of assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made the statement while receiving Israfil Mammadov in connection with his appointment to the post of executive director of the State Oil Fund of the Azerbaijan Republic, Trend reports on Nov. 29.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

