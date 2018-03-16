Shahriyar Mammadyarov beats Vladimir Kramnik

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 6th round of the tournament for the FIDE World Chess Championship, which is taking place in Berlin, is over.

According to Oxu.Az, the game between Shahriyar Mammadyarov and Russian Grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik on the 64th move ended with the victory of our chess player.

Our chess player, having scored 4 points, shared the first place with the American Fabiano Caruana.

The winner of the tournament will have the right to fight with the Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen for the chess crown.

