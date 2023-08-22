Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Azerbaijan is one of the closest countries to us, and our relations have reached completely new level

“Azerbaijan is one of the closest countries to us, and our relations have reached a completely new level,” said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a press statement following talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

“I am paying my first official visit here because we are actually two close nations, two close countries, and our personal relations have raised our relations to a completely new level. Today the people of both Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are proud of these relations and see the results of our ties, the results of our visits,” the Uzbek leader said.

News.Az