Shell, Sunlink approve offshore Nigeria gas project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shell and Sunlink Energies and Resources Ltd have approved the development of the HI gas project offshore Nigeria, with production expected to begin before the end of the decade.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shell said the project will supply up to 350 million standard cubic feet of gas per day at peak output to Nigeria LNG, which produces and exports liquefied natural gas (LNG) to global markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The decision marks another step in expanding Nigeria’s role as a key LNG supplier, as global demand for cleaner energy sources continues to grow.

News.Az