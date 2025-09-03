Shiba Inu price prediction: 'bleak times' ahead for SHIB as smart money moves into the top trending altcoins

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shiba Inu Price Prediction remains one of the most contentious issues among retail traders. The token, once thought to be the king of meme coins, continues to attract attention despite the reality that newer altcoins with real-world use cases are beginning to emerge.

Although SHIB continues to have a huge following, the likes of Remittix (RTX) are beginning to emerge as serious alternatives with real-world cross-border payment solutions.

In the past months, Shiba Inu Coin has witnessed slowing growth despite community-driven efforts to expand and grow its ecosystem. Crypto investors, on their part, are diversifying into new altcoin presales and DeFi projects with long-term adoption potential. One of the biggest news is the Remittix beta wallet announcement, which will launch in Q3 2025.

Shiba Inu Coin Sees Modest Gains But Fears Linger

SHIB's price is currently at $0.00001260, with a 0.7% rise on the day. Its market capitalization is $7.4 billion, with a daily trading volume of $209.89 million, up 3.9%. Shiba Inu news claims that in spite of these indicators, the token is finding it difficult to sustain significant momentum in comparison to its previous peaks.

Although traders are still interested in Shiba Inu price news, economists warn against depending solely on increases spurred by enthusiasm. Meme tokens like SHIB are still susceptible to volatility and shifts in emotion, in contrast to cryptocurrency that has practical applications. It is for this reason that Shiba Inu Price Prediction discourse has a tendency to center around the need for broader ecosystem development.

Remittix Presale Success And First CEX Listing

As Shiba Inu Coin navigates these challenges, Remittix (RTX) presale has already exceeded $21.9 million, selling more than 626 million tokens at $0.0987 per token. Reaching the $20 million milestone triggered its initial centralized exchange listing on BitMart, which increases liquidity and access for early holders.

Remittix is positioning itself as a cross-chain DeFi project that is addressing actual payment issues in the world. Unlike low cap crypto gems that are based on speculation, RTX is building infrastructure for crypto-to-bank transfers with the support of over 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies at launch. This positions it as one of the best crypto presales 2025, already featured alongside other upcoming crypto projects.

Beta Wallet Launch And Why It Matters For Adoption

Remittix news feature is Q3 2025 beta wallet release. The mobile-first platform will enable borderless payments with minimal gas fees, transparent FX conversion and a user-friendly interface. For businesses, freelancers and remitters, it provides an avenue to send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries.

What’s Setting Remittix Apart:

Real-time FX conversion and direct cryptocurrency-to-bank transfers

Support for 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies

Over $21.9 million raised in presale with global participation

Remittix $250,000 Giveaway drawing in communal support

Shiba Inu Price Prediction continues to be of interest, but "smart money" is already moving to early stage crypto investment opportunities with real adoption potential. With its presale success, BitMart listing and wallet launch pending, Remittix is positioning itself as one of the best DeFi projects 2025.

For investors who track the next big crypto launch, the contrast between meme coins like SHIB and utility-oriented projects like Remittix shows how the crypto marketplace is shifting towards long-term crypto with real-world utility.

