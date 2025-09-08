Shiba Inu price prediction: Could this new altcoin surpass early SHIB investors 1,000x gains in 2026?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shiba Inu has long been the poster child for meme coin rallies, but its recent slowdown has left many investors questioning whether it can deliver the same explosive returns again.

With SHIB struggling to reclaim past highs, analysts are turning their attention to a new altcoin with real-world use cases. This PayFi project is already drawing comparisons to SHIB’s early days, only with stronger fundamentals.

Shiba Inu price prediction warns of steeper drop ahead

Shiba Inu has been struggling to find solid ground, with the SHIB Price today sitting at $0.00001215 after tumbling from December highs of $0.00003330. The token is also way below the 50-week moving average at 0.000015, which is an indication of continuing poor performance in trend.

The technical patterns indicate a symmetrical triangle, reminiscent of a bearish pennant, which typically leads to further decline in volatile assets.

On the fundamentals side, things haven’t been much brighter. Shiba Inu News highlights falling demand, with daily volume shrinking to $288 million, far below rivals like Bonk and Pepe. Futures open interest has collapsed from over $500 million to just $176 million, showing fading trader enthusiasm. A negative funding rate adds to the bearish case, with many expecting further declines ahead.

The ecosystem itself has also lost steam. Shibarium, the much-hyped layer-2, is struggling with less than $2 million in total value locked. SHIB News reveals that whales and big investors are not accumulating, while ETF hopes have not materialized with no SHIB product filings this year.

The Shiba Inu Price Prediction remains cautious, with analysts warning of a drop toward $0.000006900 unless strong demand returns. While some dream of repeating early 1,000x gains, current momentum suggests SHIB holders may need to temper expectations compared to newer altcoins generating buzz.

Remittix attracts Dogecoin and SHIB holders to its ecosystem

Remittix is proving that real-world utility is what drives long-term growth in crypto. Unlike meme-driven rallies, RTX is solving the trillion-dollar problem of international money transfers.

By connecting crypto directly to bank deposits worldwide, it gives freelancers, NGOs, and businesses a reliable way to send funds instantly, without the cost and delays of banks. That’s why analysts say it could replicate early SHIB Price Prediction success stories.

Over $22.3 million already raised during the presale phase

More than 630 million tokens sold, showing strong early adoption

Early investors secured a 380% gain from $0.015 to $0.10 per token

Major CEX listings confirmed with BitMart and LBank preparing to launch RTX

Whereas the Shiba Inu Price Prediction rests heavily on speculative burns and community hype, Remittix offers practical value that institutions and individuals actually need. Investors who once focused on meme coins are now recognizing the long-term upside of PayFi solutions like RTX.

With its upcoming wallet beta on September 15, and exchange listings around the corner, RTX is positioned as the best crypto to buy now for those chasing SHIB-style gains in 2026, but this time backed by utility, not just hype.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az