Ships of Russian Pacific Fleet enter Gulf of Aden

A squadron from Russia's Pacific Fleet has successfully navigated the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Gulf of Aden, according to the fleet's press service, News.Az reports.

The detachment includes the Varyag guided missile cruiser and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate. The vessels have completed their transit through the Red Sea and are now operating in the Gulf of Aden.According to the press service, at the moment the crews of the ships continue to fulfill their tasks within the framework of the campaign.The fleet press service recalled that the campaign began on January 22. During this time, the ships' crews made business visits to the ports of India, Sri Lanka, Iran, Qatar and Eritrea.

