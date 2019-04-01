Shoot for Vishal’s next with Sundar C resumes in Azerbaijan

According to the latest reports, Vishal is up and kicking after the injury that he had suffered last week during the shoot of his next film with Sundar C.

Getting back from recovery mode, Vishal and Tamannaah will now be heading to Azerbaijan for the next leg of shoot which has started off from today, Only Kollywood cine portal reported.

The shoot will now progress at a breakneck speed, with two songs, two action sequences and many talkie portions to be completed in this schedule.

