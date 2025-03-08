Shooting in Toronto pub leaves 12 people injured — police

+ ↺ − 16 px

A shooting in a Toronto pub left 12 people injured, according to local police officer Paul McIntyre, News.Az reports citing Fox News.

According to McIntyre, three unidentified masked men burst into the Scarborough area pub on Friday, right on the day of its grand opening, and opened fire. One of them was armed with an assault rifle.

They fired indiscriminately at patrons of the pub, the police officer said on CTV television. No one was killed.

According to the police, six people suffered gunshot wounds, and others sustained cuts from shards of broken glassware. The casualties are aged 20 years to 50 years old. Police are on the lookout for the assailants.

