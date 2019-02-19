Shootout in Marseille: Police shoot attacker who stabbed 4 people - reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The attack reportedly took place on La Canebière street in the French city of Marseille. The attacker has been neutralized by the police, Trend reports citing S

At least four people were injured as a result of a stabbing attack in Marseille, La Provence reported. The police shot the assailant to neutralize him, the media outlet informed, adding that he was seriously wounded.

The area has been cordoned off, with authorities advising the public to avoid the sector.

The reasons behind the attack are unknown at the moment.

According to Reuters, citing a police source, the attacker attempted to fire on police before he was shot.

Later on, BFMTV reported, citing police sources, that the assailant died of his wounds.

News.Az

News.Az