Shotgun attack in Turkiye's Malatya leaves seven injured

Photo: HaberGlobal

Seven people were injured in an armed fight at a workplace in the Cirikpınar neighborhood of Malatya, local authorities said. The suspect, who allegedly opened fire with a shotgun, has been detained.

According to reports, an argument broke out between M.A. and M.Y., who were said to have a prior dispute. The argument escalated into an armed confrontation, during which M.A. is accused of firing a shotgun, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

After the shots were fired, M.Y. fled and took shelter in another business, while six bystanders were also injured by pellets. All seven injured individuals were taken to various hospitals across the city.

Police detained the suspect, M.A., and an investigation is ongoing.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

