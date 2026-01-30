Four dead in suspected murder-suicide incident in Australia's Perth

The Western Australia Police Force confirmed that the bodies of a 50-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, and two boys aged 14 and 16 were discovered at a residence in the southwest suburbs of Perth on Friday morning, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Detective Inspector Jessica Securo from the major crime division told reporters that all four were members of the same family. A note was found at the scene, and investigators are treating the case as an apparent murder-suicide.

Police have not released details about the cause of death. However, Securo said no weapon was involved and there were no indications that the deaths resulted from a violent incident.

She added that police had no prior records of family violence involving the household, but confirmed that both children had been dealing with significant health challenges.

According to local media reports, the discovery prompted a large police operation, with several nearby streets closed to the public as investigations continued.