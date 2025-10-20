Shrapnel from live-fire drill reportedly hits California patrol car escorting VP Vance

+ ↺ − 16 px

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) vehicle escorting Vice President JD Vance was struck by metal shrapnel during a live-fire military demonstration at Camp Pendleton on Saturday, authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

The incident occurred during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps.

According to the CHP, no injuries were reported, but one patrol car sustained damage after an artillery shell detonated prematurely during the display. The mishap took place near Interstate 5, where officers had temporarily halted traffic as part of safety measures during the live-fire exercise.

“Metal fragments from explosive ordnance fired over the highway detonated overhead prematurely, striking and damaging a CHP patrol vehicle,” the agency said in a statement. “CHP personnel immediately notified the Marine Corps, who canceled further firing and conducted a safety sweep of the area.”

The incident prompted the closure of a 17-mile stretch of I-5 for several hours, also suspending train service during the “Sea To Shore” amphibious assault demonstration. Explosions and artillery fire were part of the planned event showcasing military capabilities.

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the White House, calling its handling of the event “reckless.”

Vice President Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were in attendance, along with thousands of service members. The White House was filming the anniversary celebration for a primetime television special set to air on November 9, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Meanwhile, around 35 “No Kings” protesters gathered outside Camp Pendleton’s main gate in Oceanside as the demonstration took place.

News.Az