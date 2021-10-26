Shusha Declaration has officially raised our relations with Turkey to the level of alliance - President Aliyev

"Dear brother, welcome to Azerbaijan. Your visit is very important. This is your second visit to the liberated lands, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in a joint press statement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Zangilan district.

“We visited Shusha with you four months ago, and today we are in Fuzuli and Zangilan. The Shusha Declaration signed in Shusha is a historical document. This declaration has officially raised our relations to the level of an alliance," he said.

News.Az





News.Az