Shusha Declaration is roadmap for activities in all areas between Azerbaijan and Türkiye: Minister

Shusha Declaration is roadmap for activities in all areas between Azerbaijan and Türkiye: Minister

Shusha Declaration is roadmap for activities in all areas between Azerbaijan and Türkiye: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Shusha Declaration is a roadmap for activities in all areas between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with Anadolu Agency, News.Az reports.

In an interview arranged as part of the Anadolu Agency's Türkiye Republic's 100th anniversary project, Minister Bayramov extended his sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye. He noted that this date is significant not only for Türkiye, but also serves as a very important historical and source of pride for the entire Turkic world.

He said that Türkiye, today, demonstrates its leadership to the whole world in various areas, increasing the number of its strategic partners at the international level. Despite facing obvious external threats at certain stages of the country's history, Türkiye takes pride in overcoming all these difficulties.

FM Bayramov underlined that fraternal Türkiye is one of the few countries, which is recognized and respected by the world’s leading power centers, and implements a successful mediation policy on an international scale.

The minister shared his thoughts on the rapidly developing Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance relationship in recent years, which is based on the Shusha Declaration. Recalling that Türkiye was the first country to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence, FM Bayramov also highlighted the existing historical, cultural, national, and religious ties with the brotherly country.

Referring to the motto "One nation, two states" by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's statement "Azerbaijan's joy is our joy and its sorrow is ours too,” the minister underscored that the relations that have elevated from a strategic partnership to the level of alliance are based on the will of the two peoples and the brotherhood relations between the two countries’ leaders. He particularly emphasized that Türkiye's political and moral support consistently strengthens Azerbaijan’s power.

Touching upon the importance of the Shusha Declaration, the FM described this document as a roadmap for activities in all areas between the two countries, and highlighted significant transportation projects that have been implemented in this regard, as well as the existing prospects for cooperation.

Minister Bayramov also spoke about the mutual support between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, highlighting the two countries’ active role within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the expansion of bilateral cooperation in trilateral and quadrilateral cooperation platforms.

The minister expressed his confidence that the implementation of the Shusha Declaration would further expand the existing opportunities.

The interview arranged as part of Anadolu Agency's Republic of Türkiye's 100th anniversary project is available at the following link: Anadolu Agency.

News.Az