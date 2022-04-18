Shusha to host fifth Congress of World Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Fifth Congress of the World Azerbaijanis is scheduled to be held in the city of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

Preparations for the Fifth Congress of the World Azerbaijanis are nearing completion, according to the committee.

Participants of the Congress will first visit the Alley of Honor and the Alleys of Martyrs in Baku, and then will head to the city of Shusha.

For about 400 diaspora representatives from 65 countries are expected to attend the Congress. Following the official opening ceremony of the Congress, a report of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora will be presented, debates on the topics "Tasks facing the Azerbaijani Diaspora in the post-war period", "Contributions of the Azerbaijani Diaspora to the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh" will be held.

In recent years, the Azerbaijani diaspora has demonstrated strong organizational skills and unity and played a significant role in delivering the truth about Azerbaijan to the world community and the Fifth Congress of World Azerbaijanis will be the first large-scale meeting of the Azerbaijani diaspora after the liberation of Karabakh.

News.Az