Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar deny rift after talks

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar met for a 40-minute breakfast discussion in Bengaluru on Saturday, amid rising tensions over the leadership issue in the State. The meeting was convened on instructions from the Congress high command, which asked both leaders to resolve their differences.

Photos released by the Chief Minister’s Office showed the two sharing breakfast, signaling an attempt at unity. Siddaramaiah reiterated that there were “no differences” between them, while Shivakumar said they discussed strategy for the upcoming Legislature session and promised to host the Chief Minister for lunch soon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The meeting comes as Shivakumar has been pressing for a transfer of power following the completion of 2.5 years of the Congress government. Siddaramaiah has said he intends to complete the full five-year term but will abide by the party leadership’s decision.

Both leaders emphasized that the final call rests with the Congress high command. The show of unity ahead of the December 8 Winter Session is expected to counter political pressure from the BJP and JD(S) while giving the party’s central leadership more time to negotiate a path forward.

News.Az