Signs of revanchism appear in Armenian society and political spectrum - President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than a year has passed since the end of the war, and in general, the situation is relatively stable, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais, News.Az reports.

The president noted that if we talk about the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Karabakh, the situation is more stable than the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border: "The reason for this, unfortunately, is that Armenia has not given up on its attempts at revenge. The defeat in the second Karabakh war was very painful for them. The defeat destroyed their nearly 30-year-long propaganda and ideological basis about the `invincible army’, its `might’, the `courage of soldiers and commanders`. During the 44-day war, the Armenian army was completely destroyed and they were forced to sign a capitulation act on November 10, 2020, and agreed to return the territories we did not take back in the 44-day war. Therefore, there are signs of revanchism in Armenian society and the political spectrum. Therefore, realizing that there are no chances to commit military provocations in the areas, where the Russian peacekeepers are stationed, they resort to military sabotages on the state border."

"Another issue is that the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia has not been defined. The reason for this was the occupation of that part of Azerbaijani territories immediately after the restoration of independence in the early 1990s. Therefore, it was impossible to demarcate the borders, both physically and politically. Thus, when the second Karabakh war ended in November last year, the climate in that area was different from that of other territories, that is, high mountains and snow-covered area. In May, snow began to melt. As soon as it happened, the Azerbaijani army moved to the state border and in line with our understanding of where the border line crosses, we have taken a position on the state border. This is what had happened. Unfortunately, for no reason, Armenia began to make claims that Azerbaijan interfered in Armenia’s territory. Thus, we are there where we believe our territory is," the president said.

Ilham Aliyev stressed that from the very first days after the end of the Karabakh war, we offered Armenia to start working on the demarcation of borders and establish a joint working group on delimitation and clarify all disputes in the area: “After the end of the war, that is, after a year-long period, Armenia made several attempts to commit military provocations on the state border. All of them failed. As a result of all these attempts, they lost their military positions and Azerbaijan has reinforced its positions on the state border. The same situation occurred last month. At that time, they deliberately provoked the Azerbaijani army and it lasted several days. For the first few days, no shots were made, as Azerbaijani soldiers explained to them that the area did not belong to them and that they had to leave, and they did so. But they launched artillery attacks on us. We lost several people killed and wounded. Now the situation is stable. We ourselves did not plan anything, otherwise, we would not have stopped. The clash on November 16 lasted less than a day. It started in the morning and ended at 6-7 in the evening. Thus, if we had planned it, we would not have stopped, because Armenia does not have the military capability to stop us anywhere.

“We have no such plans, so we stopped. We want peace, there has been enough wars. We want stability, predictability and zero risk of any revanchist attempts by Armenia. Therefore, we will closely monitor all their maneuvers, regrouping and all attempts to create military potential that could be dangerous to us. If we see this happens, we will immediately eliminate the danger, and they know it. International players do know that. If we see positive dynamics, we will certainly take advantage of it and contribute to the strengthening of peace."

News.Az