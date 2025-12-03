Silver hits record high amid speculation on US rate cuts

The white metal climbed as much as 0.8%, reaching $58.9471 per ounce, surpassing the previous record of $58.84 set just two days earlier, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Investors are anticipating that the appointment of a new Federal Reserve chair and the upcoming release of delayed U.S. economic data will bolster U.S. President Donald Trump’s push for monetary easing.

The recent rise in precious metals suggests that interest rate cuts could accelerate after Jerome Powell’s term ends in May.