Simonyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan near peace treaty

Armenia and Azerbaijan have made substantial progress in peace negotiations and are moving closer to signing a final peace agreement, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said.

Speaking in Moscow during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Simonyan described the current stage of talks with Azerbaijan as advanced and positive, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to him, both sides have moved significantly forward in negotiations and are now approaching the stage of formally signing a peace treaty. He stressed that reaching a final agreement is critically important for Armenia’s future and regional stability.

The statement comes amid continued diplomatic engagement between the South Caucasus countries aimed at normalizing relations after years of conflict. Observers say a potential peace agreement could reshape regional cooperation, security dynamics and economic connectivity across the region.

Recent diplomatic signals from both sides have suggested cautious optimism about the prospects for a comprehensive settlement, though key political and technical issues are still being discussed.

