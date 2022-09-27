Singapore-Helsinki flight makes emergency landing in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The captain of the Singapore-Helsinki flight of Finnair Airlines sent an emergency landing request to Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden deterioration in the passenger's health, News.Az reports citing the press service of Heydar Aliyeva International Airport.

The Airbus A350 plane landed at Baku airport at 02:31 local time.

The passenger was provided with medical assistance and it was decided to place him in one of the medical clinics in Baku. The plane took off from Baku to Helsinki at 05:50.

News.Az