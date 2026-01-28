Singer Ray J shares concerning health update after hospitalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ray J is on the mend after being hospitalized with pneumonia, opening up about his condition and recovery in a recent social media update.

The “Sexy Can I” singer shared details of his health scare in a January 25 Instagram video, telling fans that his heart was functioning at only 25 percent capacity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“My heart’s only beating 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right,” he said. “My health is not OK, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me through everything I’ve been in the hospital.”

In the caption accompanying the video, the 45-year-old added: “Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers.”

Ray J also expressed gratitude to those who supported him during his medical ordeal, including his older sister, Brandy, and Love Cabin castmate Shila Hasanoff. He said Hasanoff stayed by his side throughout his hospitalization. “There’s a few people that’s helped me kind of survive this,” he said. “I love you, Sheila.”

This was not Ray J’s first experience with pneumonia. He previously sought treatment for the lung infection in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, he told TMZ that although he tested negative for COVID-19, he was hospitalized in the same wing as patients who had the virus. “I thought it was over,” he said then. “I started praying and knew God is good, so I just kept praying.”

The health emergency comes amid personal challenges for the For the Love of Ray J star, who has also been navigating his divorce from Princess Love. The former couple share two children — daughter Melody, 7, and son Epik, 5.

Ray J and Princess Love, whose relationship has been on and off, announced their latest separation in 2024 after a previous divorce filing had been dismissed by the court.

“After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” Princess Love said in a statement to People. “We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being.”

She added: “While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

