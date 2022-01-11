Situation in Kalbajar region of Azerbaijani-Armenian border aggravated: MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of the provocation launched by the Armenian armed forces on January 11 at noon, the situation in the Kalbajar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border has become tense, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the Azerbaijani Army are carrying out adequate response measures in order to suppress the other side in this direction without the use of any aircraft or artillery," the ministry added.

"At present, the operational conditions are under the control of our units," the ministry said.

News.Az