Six Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria

Six Azerbaijani citizens, including two women and four children, were repatriated from Syria on October 22 following measures taken by the Azerbaijani government, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry confirmed their whereabouts, identity, and citizenship before representatives of the relevant Azerbaijani state bodies travelled to Syria to facilitate the process. The repatriates underwent initial medical and psychological evaluations as part of their return procedure.

Plans have been made to provide the repatriated citizens with social rehabilitation and assistance to support their reintegration into society.

During the visit, Azerbaijani officials also held meetings with Syrian authorities concerning the repatriation process.

The Azerbaijani government reaffirmed its commitment to continue taking all necessary measures to bring home its citizens affected by armed conflicts abroad.

