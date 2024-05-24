Six more enterprises expected to open in Aghdam industrial park

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six more enterprises will start working in the Aghdam industrial park by the end of this year, head of the Karabakh territorial main tax office of the State tax service, Alakbar Mammadov said, News.az reports.

He said 27 enterprises are registered in the park, of which 21 are residents and 6 are non-residents."The total cost of their projects is 195.5 million manats. This year, one company has already started work, and six more are expected to open. At the same time, another 10 applications are under consideration. Six applicants are to receive resident status in the near future," Mammadov said.

News.Az