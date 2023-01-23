Six more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers passed through protest area without hindrance

Six more vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent passed through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankandi road without hindrance. A total of 60 vehicles have freely driven through the area during the day, News.az reports.

This once again shows that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az