Sky TV down: Viewers report service outages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sky TV customers are experiencing widespread service disruptions, with thousands reporting problems on DownDetector on January 10.

According to the platform, 79% of issues are related to the TV system, 11% to television streaming, and 10% to Sky internet, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Many users took to social media to highlight the outages, with complaints including missing satellite signals and complete service interruptions.

One user wrote, “Anyone else got @skytv SKY TV problems?” while another said, “Looks like Sky TV have a massive outage this morning.”

News.Az