Direct Baku–Bratislava flights to launch soon

Direct flights between Baku and Bratislava are set to begin soon, Heydar Aliyev International Airport announced.

At a working meeting between AZAL’s management, part of AZCON Holding, and Hungary’s Wizz Air, the sides discussed expanding air routes between Azerbaijan and Central and Eastern Europe, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The talks covered the launch of direct Baku–Bratislava flights and the addition of routes to Bucharest (Romania) and Warsaw (Poland). The companies also evaluated the possibility of operating Wizz Air flights from Azerbaijan’s regional airports, including potential basing options — a move expected to boost tourism, business mobility, and international connectivity across the regions.

The first phase of the expansion includes launching flights to Bratislava, Bucharest, and Warsaw.

AZAL and Wizz Air said they have made strong progress and will continue active negotiations to build a broader, more competitive, and accessible route network. The goal is to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s regional and global standing in civil aviation.

News.Az