Slovak PM pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

A delegation led by Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, AZERTAC reports.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini put a wreath at the Eternal Flame memorial.

