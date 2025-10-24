Slovak PM warns EU plan to use Russian assets for Ukraine may fail

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has warned that the European Union’s plan to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine could fail, citing significant legal and political risks.

In a video address on Facebook, Fico described the initiative as controversial, highlighting potential violations of international law and possible retaliatory measures from Moscow, including lawsuits. He emphasized that while expectations for confiscation of Russian assets are high, the plan may face reality at the European Council meeting in December, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Fico revealed that he proposed removing any reference to asset confiscation from the current European Council documents and suggested that the European Commission explore alternative ways to finance Ukraine over the next two years. His proposal was reportedly accepted.

The Slovak prime minister’s comments underscore the challenges the EU faces in funding Ukraine while navigating complex legal and geopolitical considerations with Russia.

