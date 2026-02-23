Slovakia stops electricity transmission to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia has halted electricity supplies to Ukraine, according to Prime Minister Robert Fico.

"From today, if the Ukrainian side asks Slovakia to help stabilize the Ukrainian energy grid, it will be denied this help," Fico said, News.az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Türkiye's solar, wind capacity hits one-third of total power: ministry

Orbán insists on blocking Ukraine loan over Druzhba pipeline dispute

EU doubts near-term Zelenskyy–Putin meeting

New Russian military facility discovered in Novorossiysk

Slovakia halted electricity supplies to Ukraine in response to it blocking the transit Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline across its territory. No oil has been pumped to Slovakia since early February.

News.Az