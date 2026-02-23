Slovakia stops electricity transmission to Ukraine
Source: BBC
Slovakia has halted electricity supplies to Ukraine, according to Prime Minister Robert Fico.
"From today, if the Ukrainian side asks Slovakia to help stabilize the Ukrainian energy grid, it will be denied this help," Fico said, News.az reports, citing CNN.
Slovakia halted electricity supplies to Ukraine in response to it blocking the transit Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline across its territory. No oil has been pumped to Slovakia since early February.
By Faig Mahmudov