Slovakia sues EU over ban on Russian gas imports

Slovakia will file a lawsuit against the European Union’s decision to ban Russian gas imports, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced, escalating resistance to one of the bloc’s most significant energy policy shifts since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The European Union on Monday gave final approval to phase out Russian gas imports by late 2027. The decision passed through a reinforced qualified majority mechanism, allowing the EU to move forward despite opposition from Slovakia and Hungary, two member states that remain heavily dependent on Russian energy supplies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking at a news conference, Prime Minister Fico confirmed that Slovakia will take legal action against the decision and coordinate its challenge with neighboring Hungary. He stated that the lawsuit will argue that the EU’s move violates the principles of subsidiarity and proportionality — key legal foundations meant to ensure that decisions are taken at the most appropriate level of governance within the union.

Fico did not specify the exact date when the lawsuit would be filed, but his announcement signals a deepening divide within the EU over how quickly the bloc should sever energy ties with Moscow.

Hungary has already said it will challenge the ban at the European Court of Justice. Slovakia’s decision to follow a similar path strengthens the likelihood of a prolonged legal and political battle over the EU’s energy transition strategy.

The EU’s plan aims to cut financial flows to Russia as part of broader efforts to weaken Moscow’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine. Under the approved framework, imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) will end by the close of this year, while pipeline gas supplies will stop by September 30, 2027. A limited extension until November 1, 2027, will be available for countries that face difficulties filling gas storage facilities ahead of winter.

However, Fico has sharply criticized the policy, repeatedly calling the ban “energy suicide.” He argues that halting Russian gas transit could cost Slovakia up to 500 million euros annually, dealing a heavy blow to the country’s economy and energy stability.

While the EU continues to emphasize solidarity with Ukraine and long-term energy independence from Russia, Slovakia’s leadership is pushing back, warning that the pace of change could create economic hardship for countries still reliant on Russian supplies.

“I hope that by the time this ban takes effect, the war will be over and we will all come to our senses,” Fico said.

As legal challenges loom, the dispute highlights the ongoing tension between collective EU strategy and national energy realities — a debate likely to intensify as the 2027 deadline approaches.

