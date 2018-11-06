Slovakian prime minister to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on November 12-14, TASR news agency reports.

Pellegrini's first official visit to Azerbaijan will be targeted at giving impetus to the development of relations and boosting cooperation between the two countries in selected sectors.

In addition to mutual relations and economic cooperation, Slovakia and Azerbaijan are expected to hold talks on international topics. "With regard to Slovakia's upcoming OSCE presidency, attention will also be paid to the regional situation in the Southern Caucasus," stated Slovakia’s Foreign and European Affairs Ministry, which proposed the visit.

The Slovakian premier is also scheduled to visit Kazakhstan on November 15-16.

News.Az

