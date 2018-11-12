Slovakia’s PM leaves for official visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini has left for official visits to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to hold talks with government officials there, especially on strengthening economic and trade cooperation with Slovakia, TASR learnt on Monday.

The premier, who was invited to Azerbaijan by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, headed there on Monday. Pellegrini's first official visit to the country has a special political and business-economic significance. During his visit, he'll hold talks with the Azerbaijani premier and will also be received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The visit should help to develop Slovak-Azerbaijani relations and further cooperation in selected sectors. The main aims of the negotiations will be to intensify and deepen political and diplomatic contacts.

The Slovak premier will complete his trip by visiting Kazakhstan, where he'll hold talks with Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev and President Nursultan Nazarbayev. This official visit should strengthen bilateral trade exchanges as well as initiate a discussion on the prospects of exporting fossil fuels from Kazakhstan to the energy markets of EU-member states. At the same time, it will confirm Slovakia's interest in developing relations with countries of Central Asia.

News.Az

News.Az