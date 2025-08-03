Yandex metrika counter

Small earthquake shakes the New York area

File photo. A seismograph machine needle drawing a line depicting seismic and earthquake activity.

A minor earthquake shook the New York metropolitan area on Saturday night, registering a magnitude of 3.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, News.Az informs via NBC.

It hit in the New Jersey suburb of Hasbrouck Heights, less than 8 miles west of Central Park, at a depth of about 6.2 miles.

One resident of New York's Brooklyn borough described it as a very brief tremor, just a slight swaying for a moment.

Nevertheless, social media quickly lit up with people who felt it. The official account of the Empire State Building reported in on the social platform X to say: “I AM FINE.”

The tremor was much milder than a 4.8-magnitude quake in 2024 that struck in Tewksbury, New Jersey, a little farther west of the city.

A 3.0 earthquake is typically not strong enough to cause any damage, but tremors that mild are somewhat rare in the Northeast.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

