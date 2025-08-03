Small earthquake shakes the New York area
A minor earthquake shook the New York metropolitan area on Saturday night, registering a magnitude of 3.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, News.Az informs via NBC.
It hit in the New Jersey suburb of Hasbrouck Heights, less than 8 miles west of Central Park, at a depth of about 6.2 miles.
One resident of New York's Brooklyn borough described it as a very brief tremor, just a slight swaying for a moment.
Nevertheless, social media quickly lit up with people who felt it. The official account of the Empire State Building reported in on the social platform X to say: “I AM FINE.”
The tremor was much milder than a 4.8-magnitude quake in 2024 that struck in Tewksbury, New Jersey, a little farther west of the city.
A 3.0 earthquake is typically not strong enough to cause any damage, but tremors that mild are somewhat rare in the Northeast.