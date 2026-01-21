Small plane crashes into pond in northern India - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A small aircraft crashed into a pond in the city of Prayagraj in India’s Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday, sparking panic among local residents.

The aircraft, reportedly belonging to the air force, went down in a pond located behind KP College in the city, News.Az informs, citing NDTV.

Residents in the area quickly alerted the police, prompting the dispatch of fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams to the crash site.

Authorities have since cordoned off the area and secured it as emergency operations continue.

Officials have not yet confirmed how many people were on board the aircraft or their condition, and the cause of the crash remains unclear.

Rescue efforts are currently underway.

#Watch | Small Aircraft Crashes Into Pond In UP's Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/2GwqgicjO5 — NDTV (@ndtv) January 21, 2026

Earlier this month, a small aircraft of a private airline, travelling from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela, made a crash landing 10 km before Rourkela. All six people on board - four passengers and two crew members - were reported to be out of danger following minor injuries.

"One A-1 nine-seater private flight carrying six passengers from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar has met with an accident. The passengers have sustained minor injuries and are stable. It took place at Jalda, 10 kilometres from Rourkela. By the grace of God, this is not a major accident," Jena told reporters.

