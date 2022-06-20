“Smart village” of Aghali will soon welcome IDP families: Azerbaijani MFA

The “smart village” of Aghali in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district will soon be welcoming IDP families, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The ministry made a Twitter post on the occasion of the World Refugee Day.

“Today marks World Refugee Day, a day when we honor the strength & resilience of refugees & IDPs worldwide. Azerbaijan looks forward to the return of IDPs & celebrating the start of new chapter for Karabakh region. Smart Village of Aghali will soon be welcoming IDP families,” the ministry said.

News.Az