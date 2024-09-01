Snap parliamentary elections conclude in Azerbaijan - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

The snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan concluded at 7:00 PM. With the polling stations now closed, the ballot counting process has commenced, News.Az reports.

Voting took place at 6,478 polling stations across 125 constituencies. To ensure transparency, webcams were installed at 1,000 polling stations nationwide.A total of 990 candidates competed for parliamentary seats.An updated statistical report on the parliamentary elections has been released.Voter turnout for Azerbaijan's extraordinary parliamentary elections reached 33.82 percent by 5:00 p.m., said Farid Orujev, head of the Information Center at the Central Election Commission's Secretariat, News.az reports.Farid Orujov, Chief of the Seckiler Information Center of the Central Election Commission Secretariat, reported that 29.49% of voters (1,893,555) had cast their ballots as of 3:00 PM."There is significant global interest in the elections held in Azerbaijan. Most of the international observers have extensive experience in elections, and their opinions are important," said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), during a press conference on Sunday regarding the commencement of the parliamentary elections.Panahov also noted that approximately 65,000 local observers, representing 25 political parties, are monitoring the elections.An updated statistical report on the parliamentary elections has been released.Farid Orujov, Chief of the Seckiler Information Center of the Central Election Commission Secretariat, reported that 20.39% of voters (1,309,522) had cast their ballots as of 12:00 PM.“An interested party from any country can visit the Central Election Commission website to observe the elections. This demonstrates our commitment to transparency,” said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), during a press conference on Sunday marking the commencement of the parliamentary elections.He noted that the use of webcams for election observation has been in practice since 2008.“A total of 990 candidates are registered for the snap parliamentary elections, with 305 nominated by political parties,” said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), during a press conference marking the start of the elections.Panahov also noted that 598 international observers will monitor the elections, in addition to 112,749 registered local observers.“A total of 22 international media representatives will cover the snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan,” said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), during a press conference on Sunday regarding the commencement of the parliamentary elections.The first official update on the parliamentary elections has been released.Farid Orujov, Chief of the Seckiler Information Center of the Central Election Commission Secretariat, reported that 9.92% of voters (636,842) had cast their ballots as of 10:00 AM.The elections for the Azerbaijani parliament commenced today at 8:00 AM across the entire sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.A total of 6,478 polling stations will operate throughout the day across 125 constituencies. Among these, 54 polling stations are located in the liberated territories, where over 42,000 eligible voters are expected to participate.Provisions have been made for 6,421,960 voters to cast their ballots, with 6,516,567 ballot papers distributed to polling stations.A total of 990 candidates are registered for the snap parliamentary elections. Of these, 305 were nominated by political parties, 684 by their own initiative, and 1 by initiative groups.A total of 598 international observers from 69 countries and 51 international organizations have been accredited to monitor the elections, alongside 112,749 registered local observers.To ensure transparency, webcams have been installed at 1,000 polling stations nationwide, streaming live on the official Central Election Commission websites (www.msk.gov.az, www.cec.gov.az, www.infocenter.gov.az).Updates on the election progress will be broadcast throughout the day from the Information Hall of the “Seckiler” Information Center at 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 7:00 PM.Voting will conclude at 7:00 PM.

News.Az