SOCAR and DeGolyer & MacNaughton explore prospects for expanding cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Chairman and CEO of DeGolyer & MacNaughton John Wallace to discuss prospects for expanding their successful collaboration.

During the meeting, they reviewed the progress made in optimizing field development plans, assessing reserves, and advancing integrated models, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR press service.They also explored further opportunities for cooperation, with a focus on Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) technologies.

News.Az